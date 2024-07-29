Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Speculative net longs in US Dollar Index stay at six-month high

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures slightly reduce their net long position although they continue to hover near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 18220 contracts in the data reported through July 23, 2024, still staying at its highest level since December 2023. This was a weekly decline of 330 net long contracts.

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

