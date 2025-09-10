Prime Minister says trade negotiations will pave way for unlocking limitless potential of India-US partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed the strength of India-US relations and expressed confidence in the ongoing trade negotiations between the two nations. Modi said both nations will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people. Responding to a post by President of the US on X, Modi noted that India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people, he noted.

