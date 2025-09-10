Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling and Wilson jumps after securing Rs 415 cr solar project order

Sterling and Wilson jumps after securing Rs 415 cr solar project order

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy advanced 3.77% to Rs 276.50 after the company announced that it has has secured a letter of award (LoA) worth about Rs 415 crore from a leading private independent power producer (IPP).

The project involves delivering a balance-of-system EPC package for a 300 MW (AC) / 420 MWp (DC) solar power plant, along with a 220/33 kV pooling substation in Rajasthan, further strengthening Indias clean energy push.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group shared, We are excited to partner with a leading global renewable developer with huge growth plans in the domestic market and bag our first order from the Private IPP market this fiscal. The order is a testament to our strong execution capabilities, and we continue to build on our gross order inflows1 which has exceeded Rs 2,400 crore this year.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.97 crore in Q1 FY26, which is nearly eight times the PAT of Rs 4.19 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue increased by 92.5% to Rs 1761.63 crore in the first quarter from Rs 915.06 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

