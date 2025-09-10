Sterling and Wilson jumps after securing Rs 415 cr solar project order

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy advanced 3.77% to Rs 276.50 after the company announced that it has has secured a letter of award (LoA) worth about Rs 415 crore from a leading private independent power producer (IPP).

The project involves delivering a balance-of-system EPC package for a 300 MW (AC) / 420 MWp (DC) solar power plant, along with a 220/33 kV pooling substation in Rajasthan, further strengthening Indias clean energy push.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group shared, We are excited to partner with a leading global renewable developer with huge growth plans in the domestic market and bag our first order from the Private IPP market this fiscal. The order is a testament to our strong execution capabilities, and we continue to build on our gross order inflows1 which has exceeded Rs 2,400 crore this year.