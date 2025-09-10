Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter

Sep 10 2025
Aether Industries Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 September 2025.

Timken India Ltd saw volume of 2.78 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 141.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1961 shares. The stock increased 1.53% to Rs.2,977.00. Volumes stood at 1167 shares in the last session.

Aether Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 56.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4459 shares. The stock increased 1.03% to Rs.748.20. Volumes stood at 4082 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd clocked volume of 20899 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1348 shares. The stock gained 1.43% to Rs.3,950.70. Volumes stood at 1253 shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd notched up volume of 22.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.54% to Rs.123.95. Volumes stood at 84872 shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd notched up volume of 35817 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2608 shares. The stock rose 7.81% to Rs.9,068.00. Volumes stood at 4163 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 10 2025

