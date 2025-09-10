Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma's Gujarat facility gets official action indicated classification from US FDA

Sun Pharma's Gujarat facility gets official action indicated classification from US FDA

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat as official action indicated (OAI), indicating non-compliance with the regulator's manufacturing standards.

The classification follows an inspection conducted by the FDA from June 2 to June 13, 2025, during which eight observations related to current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) were issued.

Sun Pharma stated that the Halol site remains under an import alert, restricting shipments to the United States, except for certain products exempted due to drug shortages. The restrictions will continue until the facility meets the FDAs CGMP compliance requirements.

The company added that it remains committed to working closely with the FDA and addressing all observations to bring the facility into full compliance.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the US as well as Global Emerging Markets.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 19.64% to Rs 2,278.63 crore despite of 10.07% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 13,786.07 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. The drop in profit was primarily due to a one-time exceptional charge of Rs 818 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shed 0.33% to Rs 1,589.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Rises as Rate Cut Bets Strengthen; Housing, Airline Stocks Lag

Nifty surpasses 25,000 level; IT shares rally for 2nd day

Sterling and Wilson jumps after securing Rs 415 cr solar project order

Textile exporters rally on hopes of easing India US trade barriers

Seafood exporters rally as Trump-Modi trade talks resume

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story