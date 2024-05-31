Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Starlog Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 50.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Starlog Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 50.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 40.51% to Rs 3.33 crore

Net profit of Starlog Enterprises declined 50.46% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.51% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 86.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 73.44% to Rs 12.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.332.37 41 12.4546.87 -73 OPM %-191.597.17 --54.460.98 - PBDT4.479.00 -50 1.263.55 -65 PBT3.818.13 -53 -2.69-4.90 45 NP3.817.69 -50 -2.3586.22 PL

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

