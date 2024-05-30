Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 59.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 59.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 30.66% to Rs 102.48 crore

Net profit of Primo Chemicals declined 59.72% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.66% to Rs 102.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 147.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 137.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.88% to Rs 396.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 707.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales102.48147.80 -31 396.98707.38 -44 OPM %1.4019.34 -1.7427.19 - PBDT1.0732.74 -97 8.14210.44 -96 PBT-10.5025.09 PL -31.43186.50 PL NP7.0917.60 -60 -25.33137.40 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Primo Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Punjab Chemicals &amp; Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 24.69% in the March 2024 quarter

IOL Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 57.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Svaraj Trading &amp; Agencies standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Skyline Ventures India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Healthy Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story