Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Svaraj Trading & Agencies standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Svaraj Trading &amp; Agencies standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Svaraj Trading & Agencies declined 26.32% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Multipurpose Trading &amp; Agencies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Grandma Trading &amp; Agencies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Twin Roses Trades &amp; Agencies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Shalimar Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

G D Trading &amp; Agencies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Skyline Ventures India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Healthy Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Pagaria Energy standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Gagan Gases reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story