Udaipur Cement Works Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Timex Group India Ltd, John Cockerill India Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 August 2024. Udaipur Cement Works Ltd lost 12.86% to Rs 37.96 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Timex Group India Ltd crashed 11.14% to Rs 153.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

John Cockerill India Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 5318.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4595 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd corrected 9.98% to Rs 234.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56971 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd plummeted 8.92% to Rs 40.01. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22665 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18657 shares in the past one month.

