Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prism Johnson board to mull fund raising proposal

Prism Johnson board to mull fund raising proposal

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prism Johnson said that its board will meet on Friday, 29 March 2024 to consider raising funds via non convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

Meeting of the board of directors will be held on Friday, 29 March 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve raising of funds by issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, the company stated that in the regulatory filing.

Prism Johnson (PJL) is an integrated building materials company, with wide range of products such as cement, ready-mixed concrete, tiles and bath products. The PJL group currently has four divisions - cement, H & R Johnson (HRJ, tiles business), ready mix concrete and RQBE Gen Insurance Co.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 53.31 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations fell 1.4% YoY to Rs 1,714.53 crore in Q3 FY24.

The counter fell 0.53% to ends at Rs 170.20 on Tuesday, 26, March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Shree Cement forays in to RMC business; acquires 5 operational plants in MMR

Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shree Cement launches Bangur Concrete with commissioning of greenfield RMC plant

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

ZEE Entertainment Board introduces structured Monthly Management Mentorship program

SpiceJet signs settlement agreement with Export Development Canada

Eurogrip Tyres launches brand campaign featuring MS Dhoni and his CSK team members

R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 18.07% in the December 2023 quarter

Natural Resources Energy receives LoI for composite license for Surjagad 1 iron ore block

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story