Prism Johnson board to mull fund raising proposal

Prism Johnson said that its board will meet on Friday, 29 March 2024 to consider raising funds via non convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

Meeting of the board of directors will be held on Friday, 29 March 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve raising of funds by issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, the company stated that in the regulatory filing.

Prism Johnson (PJL) is an integrated building materials company, with wide range of products such as cement, ready-mixed concrete, tiles and bath products. The PJL group currently has four divisions - cement, H & R Johnson (HRJ, tiles business), ready mix concrete and RQBE Gen Insurance Co.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 53.31 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations fell 1.4% YoY to Rs 1,714.53 crore in Q3 FY24.

The counter fell 0.53% to ends at Rs 170.20 on Tuesday, 26, March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News