Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 4964.91% to Rs 28.87 crore

Net profit of Pritish Nandy Communications reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4964.91% to Rs 28.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 215.75% to Rs 57.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales28.870.57 4965 57.7218.28 216 OPM %3.74-312.28 -3.76-21.88 - PBDT1.17-1.58 LP 2.71-3.57 LP PBT1.09-1.66 LP 2.39-3.90 LP NP1.11-1.66 LP 2.42-3.91 LP

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

