Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pro CLB Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pro CLB Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Pro CLB Global reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.300 0 0.360.02 1700 OPM %-10.000 --77.78-8800.00 - PBDT0.14-0.51 LP 0.36-1.10 LP PBT0.11-0.55 LP 0.24-1.28 LP NP0.08-0.64 LP 0.18-0.87 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pro CLB Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Timbre Media launches Podcaster Pro, a game changer in internal communication and talent management

Australia Market extends gain

Invigorated Business Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TCS, Bharti Hexacom, Maharashtra Seamless, CAMS in focus

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Aneri Fincap reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story