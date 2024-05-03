Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India consolidated net profit rises 26.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Coal India consolidated net profit rises 26.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 2.55% to Rs 34263.89 crore

Net profit of Coal India rose 26.29% to Rs 8682.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6875.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 34263.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35161.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.75% to Rs 37402.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31763.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 130325.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127627.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales34263.8935161.44 -3 130325.65127627.47 2 OPM %33.0926.54 -36.8134.66 - PBDT13423.9211429.06 17 55548.0350107.54 11 PBT11430.489569.49 19 48812.6143274.60 13 NP8682.206875.07 26 37402.2931763.23 18

