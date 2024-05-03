Coal India consolidated net profit rises 26.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.55% to Rs 34263.89 crore

Net profit of Coal India rose 26.29% to Rs 8682.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6875.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 34263.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35161.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.75% to Rs 37402.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31763.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 130325.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127627.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

