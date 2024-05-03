Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aptech consolidated net profit declines 91.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Aptech consolidated net profit declines 91.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 41.69% to Rs 104.06 crore

Net profit of Aptech declined 91.75% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.69% to Rs 104.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.10% to Rs 29.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 436.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 456.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales104.06178.46 -42 436.81456.92 -4 OPM %4.5919.60 -9.4716.57 - PBDT9.0637.86 -76 55.8388.76 -37 PBT6.6636.13 -82 47.4682.26 -42 NP2.7533.35 -92 29.0467.69 -57

