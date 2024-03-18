Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd rises for third straight session

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 16171.9, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.18% in last one year as compared to a 29.79% jump in NIFTY and a 19.27% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16171.9, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22049.5. The Sensex is at 72775.34, up 0.18%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has slipped around 2.31% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54155.45, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2249 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8335 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 67.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd down for fifth straight session

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene gains after appointing Kumar Venkatasubramanian as MD

Barometers trim gains, FMCG stocks firm in choppy mkt

Market trade with substantial gains; FMCG shares rally for 2nd day

Indices trade near flat line; FMCG shares decline

Rane Holdings announces change in Chairman of Rane Group

Shriram Properties sells 70% inventory in Codename Ultimate, Bengaluru

Brahmaputra Infrastructure receives project of Rs 50 cr in Assam

Pan India Retail Sales Mark 5% Rise On Year In February 2024

KSB bags LoA worth Rs 63 cr from MEDA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story