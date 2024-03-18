Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 16171.9, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.18% in last one year as compared to a 29.79% jump in NIFTY and a 19.27% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16171.9, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22049.5. The Sensex is at 72775.34, up 0.18%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has slipped around 2.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54155.45, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2249 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8335 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 67.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

