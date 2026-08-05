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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KSB Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2026.

KSB Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2026.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd tumbled 7.63% to Rs 573.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18770 shares in the past one month.

KSB Ltd lost 6.67% to Rs 795.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32994 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17648 shares in the past one month.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd crashed 6.47% to Rs 1060.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43505 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62081 shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd corrected 4.77% to Rs 94.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd dropped 4.18% to Rs 381.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15130 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28191 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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