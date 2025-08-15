Protium Finance standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.99% to Rs 276.43 crore

Net profit of Protium Finance declined 36.36% to Rs 28.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.99% to Rs 276.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 224.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.276.43224.7546.3953.7545.4766.6838.4360.2228.6545.02

