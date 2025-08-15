Chemmanur Credits & Investments standalone net profit rises 1142.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 39.43 crore

Net profit of Chemmanur Credits & Investments rose 1142.11% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 39.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.4332.6758.5859.084.873.223.340.302.360.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News