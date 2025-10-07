Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Proximus Global unveils its global network API aggregation platform - Konera

Proximus Global unveils its global network API aggregation platform - Konera

Image
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Frontrunner in network API solutions and leading digital communications company, Proximus Global, has taken a significant leap towards commercializing network APIs with the unveiling of its global network API aggregation platform, Konera, at Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025.

Aligned with the GSMA's CAMARA standardization initiative, Konera blending connection' with era' bridges networks and applications by bringing together APIs from different mobile operators (MNOs) under one roof, giving enterprises and developers easy access to communications features with global coverage.

Setting the foundation for Konera's success, Proximus Global already leverages established MNO Phone ID and intelligence API services from its Telesign brand. Through the combination of these with the 300+ MNO relationships established through its BICS brand, the potential for new Network APIs to drive further growth in areas such as fintech is immense. By combining these activities under the unified, trustworthy and scalable platform of Konera, Proximus Global is poised to expand its enterprise offerings throughout India and the rest of the world.

India's digital economy is thriving and primed for growth, with a vibrant developer ecosystem and a strong appetite for scalable, secure, and interoperable solutions, says Rajdip Gupta, Managing Director & CEO of Route Mobile, A Proximus Global Company. Through Konera we're building on Proximus Global's established foundation to unlock new monetization opportunities for operators and seamless integration for enterprises. This is just the beginning: as a global tech innovation hub, India is setting the pace for network API adoption, and Proximus Global is ready to help enterprises worldwide realize the full potential of programmable communications. According to Analysys Mason, global spending on CAMARA-based network APIs is expected to grow a staggering 1,282%, from USD$550 million in 2024 to USD$7.6 billion by 2030, underscoring the immense opportunity ahead.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Satin Finserv raises Rs 60 cr via NCD issuance

INR stays sluggish amid firm dollar

Brigade Enterprises gains after signing JDA for Rs 1,000-cr project in Chennai

Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 1.75%

Zydus Life gets Health Canada nod for Liothyronine tablets

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story