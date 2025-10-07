Proximus Global unveils its global network API aggregation platform - Konera

Frontrunner in network API solutions and leading digital communications company, Proximus Global, has taken a significant leap towards commercializing network APIs with the unveiling of its global network API aggregation platform, Konera, at Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025.

Aligned with the GSMA's CAMARA standardization initiative, Konera blending connection' with era' bridges networks and applications by bringing together APIs from different mobile operators (MNOs) under one roof, giving enterprises and developers easy access to communications features with global coverage.

Setting the foundation for Konera's success, Proximus Global already leverages established MNO Phone ID and intelligence API services from its Telesign brand. Through the combination of these with the 300+ MNO relationships established through its BICS brand, the potential for new Network APIs to drive further growth in areas such as fintech is immense. By combining these activities under the unified, trustworthy and scalable platform of Konera, Proximus Global is poised to expand its enterprise offerings throughout India and the rest of the world.

India's digital economy is thriving and primed for growth, with a vibrant developer ecosystem and a strong appetite for scalable, secure, and interoperable solutions, says Rajdip Gupta, Managing Director & CEO of Route Mobile, A Proximus Global Company. Through Konera we're building on Proximus Global's established foundation to unlock new monetization opportunities for operators and seamless integration for enterprises. This is just the beginning: as a global tech innovation hub, India is setting the pace for network API adoption, and Proximus Global is ready to help enterprises worldwide realize the full potential of programmable communications. According to Analysys Mason, global spending on CAMARA-based network APIs is expected to grow a staggering 1,282%, from USD$550 million in 2024 to USD$7.6 billion by 2030, underscoring the immense opportunity ahead.