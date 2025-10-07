NSE announces reduction in derivative lot size for four key indices

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced a reduction in the market lot size for four key underlying indices: Nifty 50, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty Mid Select.
The derivative contract lot size for the Nifty 50 index is reduced from 75 to 65. Similarly, the Nifty Bank lot size has been cut from 35 to 30. The size for Nifty Financial Services will change from 65 to 60, and Nifty Mid Select will decrease from 140 to 120.
Conversely, the market lot for derivative contracts on the Nifty Next 50 remains unchanged at 25.
This entire circular will take effect from the End of Day (EOD) on 28 October 2025.
However, the existing lot size will still apply to weekly and monthly contracts until their 30 December 2025, expiry date. The lot sizes for existing quarterly and half-yearly contracts will be revised on the same day, the EOD of 30 December 2025.
