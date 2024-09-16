Proximus Opal completes divestment of 6.03% stake in Route Mobile

Route Mobile announced today that its promoter entity, Proximus Opal S.A., has successfully divested a 6.03% stake in the company through an Offer for Sale (OFS) on 12 September and 13 September 2024, in addition to the 1.95% sell down that was completed on 26 July 2024, to comply with the minimum public holding requirement of 25%. The OFS was oversubscribed and received strong participation from loonly marquee investors.

With this development, Proximus Opal, part of the Proximus Group, has reduced its holding in Route Mobile from 83.11% to below 75% and is compliant with the minimum public shareholding criteria, in accordance with the regulatory guidelines set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

