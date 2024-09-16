Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, L T Foods Ltd and Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2024.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd surged 8.03% to Rs 187.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53082 shares in the past one month.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd soared 7.76% to Rs 3260. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6259 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1493 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd spiked 7.02% to Rs 507.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

L T Foods Ltd spurt 6.92% to Rs 435.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup gained 6.70% to Rs 929.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 171 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

