Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 34.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.78% to Rs 285.04 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 34.99% to Rs 48.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.78% to Rs 285.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 209.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.285.04209.9323.1323.8271.8754.1664.5047.8648.1935.70

