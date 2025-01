Emami consolidated net profit rises 7.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 1049.48 crore

Net profit of Emami rose 7.96% to Rs 278.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 258.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 1049.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 996.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1049.48996.3231.8431.50346.95327.84301.35282.03278.99258.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News