Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 106.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries rose 106.48% to Rs 65.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.81% to Rs 239.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 183.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.239.46183.0633.6930.07108.8258.1782.3742.2565.9531.94

