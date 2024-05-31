Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 1.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 1.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Sales rise 314.73% to Rs 70.96 crore

Net profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation declined 1.96% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 314.73% to Rs 70.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.35% to Rs 6.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.91% to Rs 104.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales70.9617.11 315 104.8480.70 30 OPM %-0.04-10.11 -1.50-0.66 - PBDT0.890.70 27 8.886.56 35 PBT0.890.70 27 8.876.55 35 NP0.500.51 -2 6.264.73 32

