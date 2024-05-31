Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 74.32% in the March 2024 quarter

TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 74.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.15% to Rs 369.07 crore

Net profit of TBO Tek rose 74.32% to Rs 46.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.15% to Rs 369.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 281.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.14% to Rs 202.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.83% to Rs 1392.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1064.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales369.07281.41 31 1392.821064.59 31 OPM %17.7712.79 -18.5417.08 - PBDT68.3039.97 71 270.28195.86 38 PBT53.2933.12 61 234.11171.31 37 NP46.6326.75 74 202.15144.25 40

