TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 74.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.15% to Rs 369.07 crore

Net profit of TBO Tek rose 74.32% to Rs 46.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.15% to Rs 369.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 281.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.14% to Rs 202.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.83% to Rs 1392.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1064.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

369.07281.411392.821064.5917.7712.7918.5417.0868.3039.97270.28195.8653.2933.12234.11171.3146.6326.75202.15144.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News