For a consideration of Rs 1,179 cr

PTC India announced the conclusion of divestment of its 100% stake in PTC Energy to ONGC Green for a total consideration of Rs 1,179 crore. The company received Rs 925 crore on 4 March 2025 and Rs 254 crore on 19 March 2025 toward the consideration from ONGC Green.

