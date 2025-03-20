Nifty holds 23,000 level; media shares rally for 3rd day

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 419.28 points or 0.56% to 75,868.80. The Nifty 50 index jumped 129.75 points or 0.57% to 23,037.35.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.05%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,254 shares rose and 1,332 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media advanced 1.70% to 1,521.60. The index rallied 6.52% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Tips Music (up 5.21%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 3.8%), Saregama India (up 3.34%), Sun TV Network (up 1.45%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.11%), Den Networks (up 0.71%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.46%) and Dish TV India (up 0.16%) advanced.
Also Read
Stocks in Spotlight:
Paras Defence and Space Technologies jumped 5.08% after the company announced that it has received an order from Center for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS) valued at approximately Rs 142.31 crore.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis advanced 1.08% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carbogen Amcis SAS, France, has received a Certificate of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Compliance for its Saint-Beauzire site, France, from the National Agency for the Safety of Medicine and Health Products (ANSM).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content