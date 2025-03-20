Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence and Space Technologies wins order of Rs 142 cr

Paras Defence and Space Technologies wins order of Rs 142 cr

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
From Center for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS), DRDO, Ministry of Defence

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has received an order from Center for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS), DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, Hyderabad valued at approximately Rs 142.31 crores (incl taxes) for Development of Laser Source Module and Integration with Beam Control System (BCS) on Mobile Platform. This is a part of the order of High-Power Laser System meant for Anti Drone and Anti Missile applications.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

