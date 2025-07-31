PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 207.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.97% to Rs 141.91 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 207.73% to Rs 136.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.97% to Rs 141.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 161.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.141.91161.21150.2092.47148.1460.92146.3159.34136.6344.40

