PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 37.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 16.09 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises rose 37.31% to Rs 13.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.0916.0990.9390.8619.8718.2519.3517.7213.9110.13

