Public Sector Banks urged to take steps to ensure that targets of credit disbursement to agri-allied activities are met

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS) reviewed the progress of credit disbursement to agri-allied activities such as animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries with Public Sector Banks (PSBs), NABARD and State/ UT Level Bankers Committee. DFS Secretary urged PSBs to take all necessary steps to ensure that respective targets are met during the current financial year, and stressed on the State Governments to facilitate banks in improving flow of credit to these sectors. Nagaraju underscored the importance of the allied sector in driving agricultural growth and its employment potential in rural area and highlighted the trend of regional disparity in credit disbursement in allied activities. He directed banks to conduct regional level assessment/meetings to ensure disbursement of credit in all areas as all regions have huge potential in allied activities.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

