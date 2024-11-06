CCL Products spurts after PAT grows 22% YoY in Q2

CCL Products (India) surged 11.62% to Rs 746.10 after the coffee products maker's consolidated net profit increased 21.51% to Rs 73.95 crore on 21.5% rise in net sales to Rs 73,819.77 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.

Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 87.31 crore, up by 25.27% from Rs 69.70 crore posted in same quarter previous year.

Total expenditure rose 20.95% YoY to Rs 651.43 crore in September 2024 quarter, primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 36.83% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 26.4% YoY) and higher finance costs (up 44.93% YoY).

On half-yearly basis, the firms net profit grew 19.62% to Rs 145.42 crore on 19.72% rise in net sales to Rs 1,511.49 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

CCL Products is a leading manufacturer and exporter of instant coffee and private label coffee products. It has become the largest exporter of instant coffee worldwide with a global clientele base in over 90 countries.

