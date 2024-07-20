Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pulsar International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 6.18 crore

Net profit of Pulsar International reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.180 0 OPM %11.970 -PBDT0.74-0.13 LP PBT0.74-0.13 LP NP0.74-0.13 LP

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

