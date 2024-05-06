Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 24.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Punjab Chemicals &amp; Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 24.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.76% to Rs 196.53 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 24.69% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 196.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.31% to Rs 53.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.15% to Rs 934.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1006.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales196.53195.04 1 934.231006.21 -7 OPM %6.7310.84 -12.1412.18 - PBDT9.5715.43 -38 95.24107.89 -12 PBT3.5410.47 -66 73.0888.88 -18 NP2.413.20 -25 53.5861.10 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Punjab Chemicals &amp; Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 44.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks slide

Dharmaj Crop Guard rises after CRISIL upgrades ratings with 'stable' outlook

Basic materials shares gain

Investments through P-note surge to near 6-yr high at Rs 1.5 trillion

Board of GHCL approves revenue budget and capital budget for FY25

EaseMyTrip.com opens new franchise store in Amritsar

SPS International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 108.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story