KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 108.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 39.19 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries rose 108.57% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 39.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.23% to Rs 12.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.25% to Rs 151.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.1935.41 11 151.63149.76 1 OPM %16.2012.40 -15.1112.47 - PBDT5.693.35 70 19.5715.02 30 PBT4.772.57 86 16.3412.00 36 NP3.651.75 109 12.068.42 43

First Published: May 06 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

