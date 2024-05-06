Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPS International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SPS International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of SPS International reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.02 -100 0.030.02 50 OPM %0-400.00 --1200.00-1200.00 - PBDT-0.12-0.07 -71 -0.36-0.12 -200 PBT-0.12-0.07 -71 -0.36-0.12 -200 NP-0.12-0.07 -71 -0.36-0.12 -200

First Published: May 06 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

