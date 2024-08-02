Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 38.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 13.91% to Rs 242.22 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 38.52% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.91% to Rs 242.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 281.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales242.22281.36 -14 OPM %11.3613.44 -PBDT23.9934.51 -30 PBT18.1329.37 -38 NP13.4421.86 -39

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

