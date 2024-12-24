Punjab Chemicals slides as CFO Ashish R Nayak resigns

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection fell 1.82% to Rs 1,050 after firm said Ashish R Nayak, chief financial officer (CFO) & vice president finance and accounts, has tendered his resignation from the services of the company due to personal reasons.

Ashish R. Nayak has tendered his resignation to explore new opportunities. The management has accepted Ashish's resignation. Nayak will be relieved from his duties within the stipulated time as per terms of his appointment and the rules of the company.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection produces various agrotechnicals, agroformulations, APIs, pharmaceutical intermediates, phosphorous derivatives, and speciality chemicals.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 31.73% to Rs 12.37 crore on 0.02% marginally fell in revenue from operations to Rs 242.13 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

