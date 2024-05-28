Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab Communications standalone net profit rises 9913.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Punjab Communications standalone net profit rises 9913.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales rise 75.52% to Rs 5.88 crore

Net profit of Punjab Communications rose 9913.33% to Rs 15.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.52% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.12% to Rs 15.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.883.35 76 15.0510.59 42 OPM %-34.35-66.57 --59.60-155.15 - PBDT-0.410.20 PL -2.51-8.45 70 PBT-0.460.15 PL -2.71-8.68 69 NP15.020.15 9913 10.15-15.62 LP

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

