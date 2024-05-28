TCS partners with IIT, Mumbai to develop India's first Quantum Diamond Microchip Imager

Tata Consultancy Services has entered a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay), to develop India's first Quantum Diamond Microchip Imager. This advanced sensing tool will hold the potential to unlock new levels of precision in the examination of semiconductor chips, reduce chip failures and improve the energy efficiency of electronic devices.

Over the next two years, experts from TCS will work with Dr. Kasturi Saha, Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering of IIT-Bombay to develop the quantum imaging platform in the PQuest Lab. This platform will enable better quality control of semiconductor chips, thereby improving product reliability, safety, and energy efficiency of electrical devices. Semiconductor chips are an essential component of all modern electronic devices, making them smart and efficient. With the ability to process data and complete tasks, these chips act as the brain of devices across industries such as communications, computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, clean energy, and more.

