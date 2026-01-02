Aurobindo Pharma gains after subsidiary buys Khandelwal's non-oncology brands

Aurobindo Pharma advanced 1.42% to Rs 1,209.80 after the company's subsidiary, Auro Pharma has acquired non-oncology prescription formulations business of Khandelwal Laboratories through business transfer agreement.Khandelwal Laboratories operates in Indias pharmaceutical industry with a presence in both oncology and non-oncology branded formulations. The non-oncology portfolio comprises 23 brands across 67 stock-keeping units (SKUs), along with nine products in the pipeline where anti-infective as well as pain management are the major portfolios. The business generated a turnover of Rs 113.53 crore in FY2024-25 with an EBITDA of Rs 28.99 crore.
The transaction was signed and completed on 1 January 2026. Under the agreement, Auro Pharma has acquired the branded non-oncology prescription formulations business of Khandelwal Laboratories as a going concern on a slump-sale basis. The acquisition includes inventory, intellectual property, employees, contracts, and other associated assets. The total cash consideration for the transaction is Rs 325 crore.
The acquisition is expected to strengthen the companys pain management and anti-infective portfolio, complementing its existing offerings and supporting expansion in the domestic market.
Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 3.8% to Rs 848.45 crore on 7.7% increase in net sales to Rs 8,236.96 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content