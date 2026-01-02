Aurobindo Pharma gains after subsidiary buys Khandelwal's non-oncology brands

Aurobindo Pharma advanced 1.42% to Rs 1,209.80 after the company's subsidiary, Auro Pharma has acquired non-oncology prescription formulations business of Khandelwal Laboratories through business transfer agreement.

Khandelwal Laboratories operates in Indias pharmaceutical industry with a presence in both oncology and non-oncology branded formulations. The non-oncology portfolio comprises 23 brands across 67 stock-keeping units (SKUs), along with nine products in the pipeline where anti-infective as well as pain management are the major portfolios. The business generated a turnover of Rs 113.53 crore in FY2024-25 with an EBITDA of Rs 28.99 crore.

The transaction was signed and completed on 1 January 2026. Under the agreement, Auro Pharma has acquired the branded non-oncology prescription formulations business of Khandelwal Laboratories as a going concern on a slump-sale basis. The acquisition includes inventory, intellectual property, employees, contracts, and other associated assets. The total cash consideration for the transaction is Rs 325 crore.