Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Steel Tubes records 14% YoY growth in Q3 sales volume

Rama Steel Tubes records 14% YoY growth in Q3 sales volume

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Rama Steel Tubes said that it has registered a sales volume of 58,974.55 ton in Q3 FY26, which is higher by 14.1% as compared with the volume of 51,669.01 ton recorded in Q3 FY25.

For 9M FY26, the company has reported sales volume of 171,935.78 ton, up 22.9% YoY.

Rama Steel Tubes has been a pioneer in India's steel tube manufacturing sector, offering a wide range of products including pre-galvanized, structural, and hollow sections.

On a consolidated basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 16.35% to Rs 5.32 crore despite a 23.77% increase in revenue to Rs 268.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.11% to currently trade at Rs 9.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma gains after subsidiary buys Khandelwal's non-oncology brands

NSE SME E to E Transportation Infrastructure races ahead on listing day

Robust Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex spurts 472 pts; consumer durables shares advance; VIX jumps 2.28%

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story