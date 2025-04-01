Punjab & Sind Bank leads losers in 'B' group

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, DRC Systems India Ltd and Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2025.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, DRC Systems India Ltd and Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank tumbled 20.00% to Rs 34.81 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd crashed 8.00% to Rs 831.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 104 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd lost 7.06% to Rs 280.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1981 shares in the past one month.

DRC Systems India Ltd plummeted 6.15% to Rs 28.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32626 shares in the past one month.

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd shed 5.31% to Rs 850. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28123 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News