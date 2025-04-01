RBI has played a key role in making India global leader in digital payments

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu has said that the RBI has played a key role in making India a global leader in digital payments. By continuously modernizing the country's payment infrastructure, it has ensured that digital transactions are not only seamless and efficient but also secure. Innovations like the UPI have revolutionised financial access, enabling instant, low-cost transactions and deepening financial inclusion. Beyond payments, RBI has nurtured a vibrant fin-tech ecosystem.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu graced the closing ceremony of the commemoration of 90th year of the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai today. President said that the RBI, as the central bank, is at the very centre of India's incredible growth story. It has witnessed the whole journey of the country so far, from the time before Independence when it was suffering from widespread poverty to the time now when it is among the top economies in the world. RBI has emerged as one of the most critically important institutions in the nation.

