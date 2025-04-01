Sensex tumbles 917 pts; Nifty slides below 23,300; realty shares drop

The headline equity benchmarks traded with major losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,300 level. Realty shares extended losses for two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, plunged 917.60 points, or 1.19%, to 76,497.32. The Nifty 50 index declined 216.90 points, or 0.17%, to 23,297.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.42%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.16%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,517 shares rose and 1,052 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Indias current account deficit (CAD) rose marginally to $11.5 billion, or 1.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), during the October-December 2024 quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q3FY25) from $10.4 billion, or 1.1% of GDP, a year ago, amid a rise in service exports. Sequentially, CAD moderated from $16.7 billion in Q2FY25, or 1.8% of GDP, the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The current account deficit is the difference between exports and imports of goods and services. It is a key indicator of the countrys external sector.

Merchandise trade deficit increased to $79.2 billion in Q3FY25 from $71.6 billion during the same period of FY24. Net services receipts increased to $51.2 billion in Q3FY25 from $45 billion a year ago. Services exports have risen on a y-o-y basis across major categories such as business services, computer services, transportation services, and travel services.

Also Read

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index declined 1.71% to 836.75. The index slipped 3.10% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Oberoi Realty (down 3.42%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.26%), Macrotech Developers (down 1.47%), DLF (down 1.29%), Godrej Properties (down 1.24%), Raymond (down 0.97%), Sobha (down 0.64%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.61%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.59%), and Anant Raj (down 0.37%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IRCON International added 1.70% after the company announced that its joint venture with SSNR Projects has secured a contract worth Rs 872.69 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for the construction of railway tunnels.

Rites advanced 2.98% after the company announced that it had secured orders worth Rs 312.75 crore from Oil India and Numaligarh Refinery.

United Drilling Tools (UDTL) rallied 3.23% after the company announced it had secured an order valued at Rs 1.61 crore from Cactus for Oil Services, a prominent engineering solutions provider in the oil and gas sector in Libya.

Advait Energy Transitions advanced 4.32% after the company announced that it has secured a contract from Adani Green Energy Six for turnkey solar EPC solutions at the Khavda hybrid renewable power project in Gujarat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News