Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex tumbles 917 pts; Nifty slides below 23,300; realty shares drop

Sensex tumbles 917 pts; Nifty slides below 23,300; realty shares drop

Image
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The headline equity benchmarks traded with major losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,300 level. Realty shares extended losses for two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, plunged 917.60 points, or 1.19%, to 76,497.32. The Nifty 50 index declined 216.90 points, or 0.17%, to 23,297.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.42%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.16%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,517 shares rose and 1,052 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Indias current account deficit (CAD) rose marginally to $11.5 billion, or 1.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), during the October-December 2024 quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q3FY25) from $10.4 billion, or 1.1% of GDP, a year ago, amid a rise in service exports. Sequentially, CAD moderated from $16.7 billion in Q2FY25, or 1.8% of GDP, the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The current account deficit is the difference between exports and imports of goods and services. It is a key indicator of the countrys external sector.

Merchandise trade deficit increased to $79.2 billion in Q3FY25 from $71.6 billion during the same period of FY24. Net services receipts increased to $51.2 billion in Q3FY25 from $45 billion a year ago. Services exports have risen on a y-o-y basis across major categories such as business services, computer services, transportation services, and travel services.

Also Read

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 850 pts at 76,560; Nifty at 23,330; IT, realty drag 2%

Aditya Birla Real Estate up 3% on divesting paper unit for Rs 3,498-crore

LIVE: Over 13k sq km of forest area under encroachment across 25 states, shows Govt report

RBI to work with govt for 'Goldilocks conditions', says Guv Sanjay Malhotra

Varun Beverages gain 2% after signing multiple share purchase agreements

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index declined 1.71% to 836.75. The index slipped 3.10% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Oberoi Realty (down 3.42%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.26%), Macrotech Developers (down 1.47%), DLF (down 1.29%), Godrej Properties (down 1.24%), Raymond (down 0.97%), Sobha (down 0.64%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.61%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.59%), and Anant Raj (down 0.37%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IRCON International added 1.70% after the company announced that its joint venture with SSNR Projects has secured a contract worth Rs 872.69 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for the construction of railway tunnels.

Rites advanced 2.98% after the company announced that it had secured orders worth Rs 312.75 crore from Oil India and Numaligarh Refinery.

United Drilling Tools (UDTL) rallied 3.23% after the company announced it had secured an order valued at Rs 1.61 crore from Cactus for Oil Services, a prominent engineering solutions provider in the oil and gas sector in Libya.

Advait Energy Transitions advanced 4.32% after the company announced that it has secured a contract from Adani Green Energy Six for turnkey solar EPC solutions at the Khavda hybrid renewable power project in Gujarat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parag Milk Foods rallies as board mulls fund raising plan

Glenmark launches Vancomycin Hydrochloride for injection USP in the USA

Engineers India gains after securing Rs 245-cr order

Dow Soars Past 42,000 as Biotech Stocks Lead Rebound

IRCON International jumps after securing Rs 873-cr railway project

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story