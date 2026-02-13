Puravankara reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 236.08% to Rs 1069.31 crore

Net profit of Puravankara reported to Rs 59.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 92.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 236.08% to Rs 1069.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 318.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1069.31318.1720.505.0489.19-110.7378.64-119.0159.94-92.41

