Puravankara reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 236.08% to Rs 1069.31 croreNet profit of Puravankara reported to Rs 59.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 92.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 236.08% to Rs 1069.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 318.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1069.31318.17 236 OPM %20.505.04 -PBDT89.19-110.73 LP PBT78.64-119.01 LP NP59.94-92.41 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content