Puravankara reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 236.08% to Rs 1069.31 crore

Net profit of Puravankara reported to Rs 59.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 92.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 236.08% to Rs 1069.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 318.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1069.31318.17 236 OPM %20.505.04 -PBDT89.19-110.73 LP PBT78.64-119.01 LP NP59.94-92.41 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

