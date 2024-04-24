Puravankara to redevelop residential project at Pali Hill, Mumbai

With potential gross development value of over Rs 2,000 cr

Puravankara announced that the company has been unanimously selected as the preferred developer for redeveloping a residential housing society in Pali Hill, Mumbai.

Pali Hill is a premium address in Bandra West, with property rates ranging from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh per sq ft. The project has a cumulative estimated development potential of 4.10 lakh sq ft carpet area, with over ~2.15 lakh sq ft available for sale, and a potential Gross Development Value (GDV) of over Rs 2,000 crore. Strategically positioned, the residential society is spread slightly over two and a half acres and is one of the largest in the micro]market.

At present, the company is in advanced stages of discussions for the redevelopment of three to four other prestigious housing societies in Mumbai.

