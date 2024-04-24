Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Commodities index increasing 70.04 points or 1% at 7048.52 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Orient Cement Ltd (up 7.02%), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (up 6.13%),Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd (up 4.97%),Indo Amines Ltd (up 4.4%),JK Paper Ltd (up 4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mangalam Cement Ltd (up 3.99%), HeidelbergCement India Ltd (up 3.98%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (up 3.89%), Meghmani Organics Ltd (up 3.85%), and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 3.72%).

On the other hand, Refex Industries Ltd (down 4.98%), Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (down 3.11%), and Rallis India Ltd (down 1.73%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 158.18 or 0.21% at 73896.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.8 points or 0.2% at 22412.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 364.06 points or 0.78% at 46856.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.86 points or 0.55% at 13862.29.

On BSE,2213 shares were trading in green, 659 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

